Divine dining at Yerba

Delve into the world of divine dining at Javea´s new restaurant, Yerba. Founded in Amsterdam, the restaurant now opened a branch in Javea´s coast, bringing the best of Mediterranean culture fused with a modern Dutch touch.
The restaurant has already been rated a 4.7 out of 5 on Google, and has become the favourite spot of both visitors and locals, due to its wide variety of choices.
“Our decisions affect our health and wellbeing, as well as the environment,” believes the restaurant, promoting mindful eating where quality reigns above all else.
With exquisite tapas including dates stuffed with pine nuts, sherry and vegan cheese and spiced zucchini beignets, there are one-of-a-kind choices for vegans and vegetarians.
True to Spain, the menu is also rich in fresh seafood dishes, including scallops and cod brandade, as well as fine artisanal charcuteries.
Yerba ́s day menu is also available from 11am until 3pm with the choices of tomato salad and pomegranate starter, main dish of oysters, cod or turkey saltimbocca and a delicious chocolate cream mousse for dessert.
Indulge into divine dining with Yerba at Avenida de Lepanto 2, Javea.
Open Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-11.30pm.
Bookings through 966 27 22 06.
Find out more here.
