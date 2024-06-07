By EWN •
Get ready for a night of unforgettable entertainment at the Hotel Cervantes in Torremolinos on June 15!
The Fantastic 50th Anniversary Drifters Cabaret Show promises to be the concert of the year, featuring a stellar lineup that includes The Drifters, European Entertainer of the Year Desi Egan, and the talented Juan Jose Portero. Tickets are available for €32.00 at the door, so be sure to grab yours for an evening filled with music, excitement, and celebration.
The Drifters, known for their timeless hits and captivating performances, will headline the event, marking their 50th anniversary in style. Desi Egan, who will also be honoured with the European Entertainer of the Year award from the Irish Music Industry, is set to deliver a show-stopping performance. Signed to Sugo Music, a division of Sony Music, Desi’s talent has garnered massive global airplay in over 200 countries. Juan Jose Portero, a local favourite, will add his unique flair to the night’s festivities.
The event will attract several celebrities, including Chris Tucker, a former Butlins Redcoat and now a top UK radio presenter, and Nicole King, the beloved local TV star of Marbella Now. Following the main event, the celebration will continue with a late-night after-show party featuring music from local star Daniel of Billie’s Piano Bar.
Join us at the Hotel Cervantes in Torremolinos on June 15 for a night of spectacular performances, star-studded appearances, and non-stop entertainment. This is a concert you won’t want to miss!
C. de las Mercedes s/n, 29620 Torremolinos
952 384 033
cervantesres@blueseahotels.es
