Eco-friendly fun: Join Benitatxell’s free family nature walks

By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 15:35

Ecotourism as a means to respect and cherish nature and the local territory is being championed by the Benitatxell.

This summer, they have organised free “Family Ecotourism” routes to promote these values.

Councillor for Tourism Víctor Bisquert explained that the primary goal of these routes is to foster ecological values and respect for nature, alongside the conservation of natural resources and spaces.

Connecting with Nature

He added that it’s also crucial to promote tourism that connects with nature.

By fostering this connection, people are more likely to respect the environment.

The proposed routes include an ethnobotanical walk called ‘The San Juan Plants’ on June 22 from 9:00.AM to 11:00.AM, a sunset walk ‘We Discover the Native Fauna’ on July 4 from 8:00.PM to 10:00.PM, a walk among riuraus ‘The Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Riuraus’ on August 1 from 9:00.AM to 11:00.AM, and a sensory workshop ‘The Aromas That Bewitch’ on August 15 from 9:00.AM to 11:00.AM

Limited Spaces

These experiences are free and open to all ages, but pre-registration is required due to limited spaces.

All routes will meet at the Town Hall entrance (C/ Mayor, 5).

For more information, visit the website elpoblenoudebenitatxell, email info@elpoblenoudebenitatxell.com, or call (+34) 966 493 369.

