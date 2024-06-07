Environmental Awards in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 17:52

Environmental Awards Credit: Ajuntament de Xabia, Facebook

The Environmental Awards of Javea was presented following World Environment Day on June 5, giving recognition to the town´s dedication to environmental sustainability.

The sustainable company award was granted by the mayor of Javea, Rosa Cardona, to Bio Jardin Sostenible, for its effective practices of sustainability in business.

The founder of the company, Jan Van Eijle, expressed gratitude for the award, highlighting their focus of reminding their clients “of the importance of using native plants in their gardens.”

Extraordinary recognition was given to the Javea Excursionist Centre, in honour of its continuous work in reforestation, cleaning and conservation of nature. The representative of the Centre, Rafa Serra, emphasised their practise: “Before sport, the first thing is to take care of the mountains.”

In response to these achievements, the mayor emphasised the significance of the award for the local community:”Javea is privileged with the sea and the land…We work to protect the oceanic Posidonia.”

Cardona also emphasised, “This is just the beginning of a path in which we must all participate to protect and conserve our environment.”