By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 13:35

Get your ID locally: Travelling Police Office in La Nucía. Image: Policia Nacional / Facebook.

The travelling ID office of the National Police will return to La Nucía on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Only a few appointments remain available, so register promptly at La Nucía Town Hall (+34 965 87 07 00) to secure a spot.

This marks the second visit of the “Itinerant ID Office” to La Nucía in 2024.

Big Demand

The La Nucía City Council requested the service again due to high demand and a lengthy waiting list.

Since March 2008, this service has been popular among residents, with the ID Itinerant Office visiting La Nucía 41 times.

The upcoming visit in June will be the 42nd.

Two Days

The electronic ID process will take two days: Wednesday, June 26, for documentation and fingerprint submission, and Friday, June 28, for the delivery of the national identity document with the electronic identification pin.

The purpose of this itinerant office is to make it easier for La Nucía residents to complete ID procedures without travelling to the Benidorm police station.

As before, the office will be set up in the Local d’Associacions at Carrer Sant Antoni 70 (intersection with Av. Porvilla and Av. Planet), across from the El Cirer Social Hall.

There are 100 appointment slots available.