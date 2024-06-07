Hedkandi at the beach

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 07 Jun 2024 • 8:28

Max Beach hosts Hedkandi Photo: Hedkandi

Get ready to celebrate HedKandi’s 25th anniversary in style at Max Beach. Hedkandi is a brand aimed at clubbers and music lovers that may have “been there, seen it and done that” but still wouldn’t mind doing it again and now they can on Sunday June 30 at Max beach in Mijas starting at 1pm.

An unforgettable daytime event of summer beach house anthems, set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean. Dance in the sunshine to the iconic sounds of HedKandi, as Max Beach brings you the best in house music from the past 25 years.

With world-class DJs, mesmerizing beach décor, and a vibrant daytime party atmosphere, this is the ultimate summer event you won’t want to miss. Come celebrate two and a half decades of legendary music and unforgettable memories with HedKandi at Max Beach!

HedKandi is an English record label, events and music brand owned by Ministry of Sound. Launched in 1999, Hedkandi has evolved from its humble compilation brand beginnings into a global dance phenomenon. With three UK Top 10 Singles, a host of Top 40 hits and over 100 albums to date, Hedkandi is a true dance powerhouse.

For reservations head to the website: maxbeach.es