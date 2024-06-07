Mijas Lions have a ball

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 8:43
Photo: Facebook / Tony Whitehouse
La Cala de Mijas Lions have organised a Summer Ball, taking place on Saturday June 29 at La Sierra Cerrado del Aguila Golf.
Entertainment will be provided by Tony Whitehouse, tickets are €45 per person and are on sale at the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala. You will be welcomed from 7pm with a drink and canapes and the price includes a three-course meal with wine, beer or soft drinks included until the end of the meal.
Events like this fund the work of La Cala Lions Club which was formed 26 years ago and who work tirelessly to help the less fortunate locally: feeding families, supporting children needing specialised medical care, paying for equipment to enable children to enjoy many sports played locally, funding educational aids for schools, helping to feed the homeless, animal shelters, and many more associations and charities.
Get your ticket now for this wonderful Summer Ball and support La Cala Lions in the much needed work they do.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
