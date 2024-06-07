By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 9:57
Concert series in the patio
Photo: Museo Carmen Thyssen
The Museo Carmen Thyssen Malaga is holding a ‘Music in the Patio’ concert series for the fifth year, which will take place between June 29 and July 27.
For this year, ‘Music in the Patio’ brings four big names with their renowned musical projects, which will take place in a particularly intimate format, thanks to the atmosphere provided by the Museo Carmen Thyssen Málaga’s noble Patio de Columnas.
Jazz, folklore and independent music will be highlighted through the the stars of the series: Zenet, who will open the concert series on Saturday June 29, Alba Armengou on Saturday July 13, Club del Río on Saturday July 20 and Nico Roig, with Lucía Fumero, who will close with their concert on Saturday July 27.
All the concerts, with the collaboration of Cervezas Victoria, will start at 9.30pm and concert tickets vary according to the performance and seating area, ranging from €14 to €30 from the Museum’s website at www.carmenthyssenmalaga.org
