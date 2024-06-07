New Laws to Help Families in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 17:16

Mallorca is making life easier for families Vika Glitter/Pexels

Mallorca’s President, Marga Prohens, has unveiled key measures included in the draft of a groundbreaking new law aimed at improving work-life balance for families.

The cornerstone of the initiative is the free opening of public schools during non-school periods, particularly during the busy summer months. Recognising the challenges faced by working parents during peak season, Prohens acknowledged that existing leisure options for children can be “out of reach for many families.” The government will provide funding for these extended hours, primarily through the hiring of additional supervisors, ensuring these resources are available to families who need them most.

A Life-Work Balance

However, before the law takes effect, there’s a crucial consultation period. Collaborators have three weeks, throughout June, to review and propose amendments to the government’s draft. Prohens expressed gratitude to employers and unions, emphasising the collaborative effort needed to “continue progress in rights, equality, and work-life balance.”

Another key feature of the proposed law is the establishment of a “bank of hours,” a scheme aimed at increasing work schedule flexibility. The specifics of this scheme will be negotiated and finalised with the business sector.

Women’s Needs in the Workplace

Employer representatives welcomed the focus on women’s needs in the workplace. Carmen Planas, President of the Confederation of Business Associations of the Balearic Islands (CAEB), emphasised its importance. However, Alfonso Rojo, President of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises PIME Baleares, expressed concern that these measures, particularly the bank of hours, should be “feasible” for businesses, especially smaller ones. He stressed the need for “achievable standards” to ensure successful implementation.

Union representatives, while generally positive, requested additional time to analyse the proposal and prepare amendments. Xisca Garí, Secretary of Social Policies and Equality for UGT, stated that “a deep review” was necessary before offering full support.

This ambitious legislative package could significantly improve work-life balance for families in Mallorca. However, the coming weeks will be critical as social partners collaborate to finalise the details and ensure its successful implementation.