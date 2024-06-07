New measures to protect Salto del Usero

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Salto del Usero's New Guardian Service Image: Shutterstock/Cielodelesley

THE Environment Department has kicked off a service to keep an eye on and control access to extremely popular Salto del Usero’s bathing spot from June to September, investing €64,804 in the area and its protection. They’re all about preserving the local biodiversity and making sure visitors have a great time too.

New Team to Educate and Oversee Visitors

With as many as 500 folks showing up daily in summer, they’re serious about looking after both nature and the visitors. The team they’ve hired will chat with visitors about how to take care of the area and keep an eye on who’s coming and going.

Operating Hours and Peak Season Schedule

They’ll be on duty from 10 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, starting on weekends and holidays from June 1 to 14, then every day from June 15 to September 15, and finally on weekends and holidays from September 16 to 30. On top of that, they’re sprucing up the place with better parking, visitor spots, and safety gear, with some help from the FEDER Program for Murcia.

