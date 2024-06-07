New measures to protect Salto del Usero

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 11:11
Salto del Usero's New Guardian Service
Image: Shutterstock/Cielodelesley
THE Environment Department has kicked off a service to keep an eye on and control access to extremely popular Salto del Usero’s bathing spot from June to September, investing €64,804 in the area and its protection. They’re all about preserving the local biodiversity and making sure visitors have a great time too.
With as many as 500 folks showing up daily in summer, they’re serious about looking after both nature and the visitors. The team they’ve hired will chat with visitors about how to take care of the area and keep an eye on who’s coming and going.
They’ll be on duty from 10 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, starting on weekends and holidays from June 1 to 14, then every day from June 15 to September 15, and finally on weekends and holidays from September 16 to 30. On top of that, they’re sprucing up the place with better parking, visitor spots, and safety gear, with some help from the FEDER Program for Murcia.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.