News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 11:10

D-DAY: Monument to the landings at Pointe du Hoc Photo credit: CC/Myrabelle

France: Time and tide BEACHES forever linked to the Normandy landings of June 1944 could soon be unrecognisable owing to the effects of climate change and erosion. Steps are being taken to preserve them but over the last 80 years, the sea has already eaten away 10 metres of the cliffs below the Pointe du Hoc monument near Omaha beach.

Denmark: Higher fees THE Immigration and Integration ministry increased the fee for applying for Danish citizenship from 4,000 kroner (€536.25) to 6,000 kroner (€804.27) to reflect the real cost of processing applications. There is no charge for reapplying once, but third and subsequent applications will each cost 3,000 kroner (€402.16).

Fire damage RESTORING Copenhagen’s 17th century Old Stock Exchange, which was destroyed by fire in April this year, is due to begin shortly. The building’s owners, the Danish Chamber of Commerce, announced that funding was now in place and everyone, including the authorities, was “playing a constructive part.”

Norway: Dry danger THE Social Security and Readiness directorate put an additional forest fire helicopter on standby between Tromso and Narvik in early June. Abundant vegetation and very dry conditions owing to little rain and rising temperatures had combined to increase the risk of forest fire, the Meteorologist Agency warned.

Hiking tragedy: THE steep eight-kilometre climb up to the Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) above the Lysefjord in Stavanger claimed a victim on June 3 after a lone hiker fell when he was 150 metres from the summit. The popular landmark attracts almost 400,000 visitors each year and the recent death was the first since 2013.

Italy: Hot to trot TWO businessmen were accused of illegally selling sperm obtained from the legendary harness-racing horse, Varenne, to sire his clandestine offspring for several years. Now 30, the stallion was considered the best harness horse of all time and has earned his owners €3.5 million since he retired and went to stud in 2004.

Age old DRESS designer Elisabetta Franchi was found guilty of discrimination and ordered to pay €5,000 compensation to the National Association Against Discrimination for saying she would only engage women over 40 for important posts. Her company must also promote employee courses against gender discrimination.

Belgium: EV slowdown BELGIUM has been left behind by Brazil as the largest export market for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids made in China. Manufacturers are now looking outside Europe to Australia, South America and Asia while Brussels’ anti-subsidy investigation, which has China in its sights, is disrupting EU exports.

Special event ACCOMPANIED by his family, former Head of State King Albert II celebrated at a Japanese restaurant in central Antwerp on the eve of his 90th birthday. Later, the restaurant’s owner, Gunter Landuyt, told the VRT broadcaster that he dined on seafood, sushi and wagyu steak surrounded by the restaurant’s other clients.

Germany: On the buses A MIGRATION agreement with Kenya is providing job opportunities for Kenyan bus-drivers while helping to solve the country’s current shortage of skilled labour. After re-training in Kenya, Millicent Atieno and Stephen Sunday have now signed their contracts and will soon be driving buses in northern Germany.

Help at hand THE Bavarian government approved a €100 million aid package for people affected by the severe flooding. Regional president Markus Soder pledged that help would arrive “quickly and un-bureaucratically” and with cash transferred to town and city halls “nobody would need to be alone during the emergency.”

Netherlands: Modern vandal A 27-YEAR-OLD Dutch tourist was arrested in Italy for defacing a wall with a black marker pen in remains at Herculaneum, destroyed by the same Vesuvius eruption that destroyed Pompei in 79AD. He would feel the “full force of the law” the Culture ministry declared and pay a fine of up to €40,000.

Back again ENTOMOLOGISTS hope to re-introduce the rare saddle locust to the Groote Heide area in Limburg, where it was last seen in 1900. It was once common, explained Jeroen van Leeuwen from the Natuurbalans environmental group, but disappeared when the dry, barren area was transformed by widespread tree- and pasture-planting.

Finland: Play by ear WHEN students celebrate the end of school each summer police in Espoo play classical music over two loudspeakers on the Haukilahti beach between 6.30pm and 11.30pm, confident that this will keep them away. This year’s selection included Strauss, Vivaldi and Schubert, Police Department spokesperson Mikko Juvonen revealed.

Wifi off OPPOSITION MPs criticised the Transport ministry’s decision to suspend plans to improve internet connectivity on Finland’s trains. “They’re going to invest in rail infrastructure but can’t fix this kind of thing,” Timo Furuholm complained, arguing that people would be discouraged from using public transport.

Ireland: Wrong call A RECENT investigation confirmed that the TikTok video-sharing platform aired 16 disinformation advertisements from the Global Witness climate activist group which targeted Ireland’s European elections. TikTok apologised, explaining that they were initially barred but later approved owing to “human error.”

Bully ban A WORKING group studying dog control said Ireland should ban the XL bully breed after a County Limerick woman died in an attack by two of her own dogs. With aggressive incidents and attacks by XL bullies increasing, vet James Madden recommended copying the UK and Northern Ireland’s veto.

Portugal: In a hurry A MAN of 25 was arrested after a 150-kilometre pursuit that began in Vila Franc de Xira, and continued through four towns along the A1 motorway until he was finally intercepted on the Vasco da Gama bridge. A Public Security Police officer, run over during the incident, later needed hospital treatment.

Another Ortega SANDRA ORTEGA, elder daughter of Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, is investing €250 million in a luxury resort on the Troia Peninsula which is earning itself the name of “Portugal’s Ibiza”. According to media reports, Ortega had already spent €50 million on acquiring 96 hectares of land there in 2016.

Sweden: Metro glitch LINES 10 and 11 on the Stockholm metro had to be shut down on the morning of June 4 after a faulty set of points was found to be damaging the wheels on all trains using the track. Only five of 20 trains were running again by the afternoon and the service was “severely reduced” until the following day.

Go fish SWEDEN will ban bottom trawling, which affects ecosystems and damages the seabed, in all of the country’s territorial waters, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on June 5. Brussels has asked member states to phase out the practice by 2030, but it is still widespread in 90 per cent of EU countries.