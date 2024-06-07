By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 16:15

Paris hush-hush: City launches ambitious Noise Reduction Plan. Image: Paris je t'aime / Facebook.

Urban noise pollution is increasingly recognised as a major public health concern across Europe, and Paris is no exception due to its sheer size.

In the region of Ile-de-France alone, the social cost of noise is estimated to be a staggering €42.6 billion annually.

In response to this issue, Paris has embarked on its second noise control plan (2021-2026), with a recent launch of public consultations aimed at identifying strategies to mitigate both environmental (such as transportation) and neighbourhood-related (like nightlife) sources of noise.

Ground to Cover

Although the first noise control plan, implemented from 2015 to 2020, reportedly succeeded in reducing noise levels by 2 decibels in many areas, there remains much ground to cover.

The current objective is to achieve noise reduction ranging from 1 to 4 decibels wherever feasible.

The overarching aim of the second noise control plan is to ensure that 63 per cent of Parisians can experience quieter nights in alignment with standards established by the World Health Organisation (WHO), compared to the current rate of 54 per cent.

Noise-Reducing Asphalt

In addition to traditional measures, Paris has also been exploring innovative approaches to combat noise pollution, such as the use of noise-reducing asphalt known as BBPhon+.

Residents on Rue de Courcelles, where this asphalt has been applied, have reported satisfaction with the noise reduction.

However, the material fell short of expectations in terms of heat resistance, achieving only a 1 per cent temperature reduction rather than the promised three per cent.