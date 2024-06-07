Prague likes Rolls Royce and Bentley

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 12:25
Just some of the vehicles likely to be on view
Rolls Royce and Bentley Club Facebook
There is no doubt that the Czech Republic has recovered from its long period of communist rule and boasts a modern economy within the European Union.
It is unlikely that in the old days, an organisation such as the Rolls Royce and Bentley Club could have existed but now enjoying its 21st anniversary there are plenty of these luxury cars in the country.
Proud owners delight in showing off their vehicle, be it a classic, vintage or modern model and they are holding their ninth open get-together in Prague on Saturday June 8.
They are anticipating that a large number of people will turn up to enjoy the sight of an expected 100+ plus vehicles, some of which will arrive from overseas and will include other luxury cars such as Ferrari, Maserati, Jaguar, Lotus and Mercedes-Benz.
There will be music from the Czech blues rock band The Villains, a performance from motorcycle stuntman Lukáš Petráček and visitors can enjoy being bumped around on an off road track.
The children aren’t forgotten as there will be bouncy castles, face painting, food and what’s more if they are under 15 they are admitted for free whilst for adults it’s 200Kr, the equivalent of €8 to gain admission.
