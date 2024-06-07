By EWN •
Private Yacht Charter Estepona
Experience the thrill of the open sea with “Sailing the Strait,” a premier sailing adventure along the stunning coast of Estepona. Perfectly suited for those yearning to explore the ocean, our real sailing boat can comfortably hold up to 8 passengers, offering an intimate and exhilarating journey on the Mediterranean waters. Suitable for youngsters.
With Tomas, a seasoned sailor with years of maritime expertise, at the helm, each trip promises to be a memorable adventure. His passion for the sea and dedication to creating unforgettable experiences ensure that every voyage is unique and enjoyable
This time of year is particularly special, as the warm weather creates ideal conditions for a day on the water. Estepona’s crystal-clear waters are teeming with marine life, and you may even be lucky enough to spot playful dolphins dancing in the waves. For those looking to get even closer to the underwater world, snorkelling opportunities abound, allowing you to explore the vibrant marine ecosystems just below the surface.
The prices are very reasonable, making it accessible for anyone looking to spend a day in maritime paradise. Do keep in mind that trips are weather permitting, ensuring your safety and comfort throughout the journey.
Join us on “Sailing the Strait” and create lasting memories on the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. Whether you’re an avid sailor or a curious first-timer, Tomas and his crew are ready to welcome you aboard for an unforgettable day at sea.
Contact Robert on WhatsApp 676 270 994
Located in Estepona Port
www.sailingthestrait.com
