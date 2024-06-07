By Kevin Fraser Park •
A total of five performances make up the programme of Endansar, the San Roque dance festival, which will be held from June 23 to 28 at the Juan Luis Galiardo theatre.
Endansar 2024 will begin on Sunday June 23 with the performance of ‘Soul Fusion’ from 8pm, the entrance fee is €4. On Monday June 24 the Juan Luis Galiardo will be joined by the Amader Association, Caña Azul and Aljibe from 8pm and, on Tuesday June 25 it will be the turn of ‘Power Dance, again starting at 8pm and with a ticket price of E3.
The Asociación Amigos del Fandango de Punta y Tacón will perform on Thursday June 27 from 9pm, tickets €3. Finally, on Friday June 28, from 9pm there will be a performance by the Asociación Cultural Flamenca ‘Vanesa Orrán’, with prices set at €5 in the stalls and €4 in the amphitheatre.
