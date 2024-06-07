By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 13:08

Star Wars sensation: World's most valuable action figure. Image: Heritage Auctions.

A rare Boba Fett action figure has sold for $525,000 (£411,000), making it the world’s most valuable Star Wars action figure.

This hand-painted, missile-firing model is one of only two remaining.

Produced in 1979, they were never released to the public due to choking hazard concerns.

The figure was sold at Heritage Auctions’ Star Wars Signature Auction, more than doubling the previous record of $236,000 (£185,000) set in 2022 for another rocket-firing Boba Fett.

It also surpassed the price paid for the world’s most expensive Barbie doll, a unique model adorned with a one-carat diamond, which sold for $302,500 (then approximately £192,000) in 2010.

Legendary Icon

“The rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure has become such a legendary icon that people worldwide recognise it even if they don’t collect anything at all,” explained Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President of Heritage Auctions.

“We knew this one had a chance to enter the record books, and it was thrilling to see it become the most valuable toy in the world.”

The action figure, created by toy company Kenner, was initially intended to be sent for free to anyone who had purchased at least four other Star Wars figures.

It was advertised as having a “rocket-firing backpack.”

However, Kenner modified their model after reports that competitor Mattel’s missile-firing Battlestar Galactica toys posed choking hazards.

Safety Reasons

They decided to glue the rocket in place, leaving a note inside the box: “The launcher has been removed from the product for safety reasons.”

Some Kenner employees saved a few of the rocket-firing models destined for destruction, resulting in the rare prototypes that exist today.

Although about 70 examples are known, only two are hand-painted.