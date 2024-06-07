By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 12:58
Gala summer ball
Photo: Camerata Sotogrande
Camerata Sotogrande are hosting a Summer Charity Gala in Sotogrande on Saturday June 15 at 8pm. They have special guests, classical guitarist David Martínez García and violinist Ignacio Abalos Ruiz and also a guest band, The Art Thieves.
David Martinez Garcia is a classical guitarist who started playing the guitar at the age of seven and has performed in concerts since the age of 12 playing solo or accompanied by an orchestra. He has performed in many countries in Europe as well as North and south America. He has received 15 International Guitar Awards and is currently a professor at the Superior Conservatory of Music in Granada.
Ignacio Abalos Ruiz is a violinist and conductor born in Granada. Ignacio graduated from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama with both a Bachelors and a Masters degree with top honours. He has played in many countries alongside conductors including Daniel Barenboin, Vassily Petrenko and Sir Colin Davis and has played in some of the best known operas accompanied by leading singers including Placido Domingo.
This year Camerata Sotogrande is supporting four local charities: Collective Calling, who are growing their help for needy children here is Spain; Age Concern Estepona; The Duquesa Charitable Society of St. George helping the needy and ADANA rescue home for dogs. Please go along to enjoy the evening and help raise funds for these most worthy causes.
For full information, location and bookings please call 644 740 520 or see the website: www.cameratasotogrande.org
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
