The authentic taste of Javea´s food market

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 8:31

Delicacies at Javea´s food market. Credit: Rene van Bakel, Facebook

Explore the authentic cuisine of the Mediterranean in Javea´s food market, open every day of the week.

Located in the Old Town at Carrer Roques, the market has been coming to life for decades near the San Bartolome Church, immersing all visitors into a historic atmosphere of trade and produce.

The finest, local products are available at the market, with an impressive range of seafood, vegetables and Spanish delicacies.

Fruits and vegetables at the market are consistently fresh and are available for bargain prices, while the seafood is locally sourced and the range of quality meat is highly impressive.

Get the best taste of Spain by purchasing natural products and make a stop at the pizza and tapas stations while enjoying a classic aperitif and exploring the local honey and cheese treats.

The market is open Monday to Friday 8am-8pm and 8am-5pm on the weekends.