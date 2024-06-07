TV Doctor Michael Mosley Missing in Greece

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 07 Jun 2024 • 13:31

Widespread concern has gripped the medical and media worlds after popular television personality Dr Michael Mosley went missing while holidaying on the Greek island of Symi.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, involving police, firefighters, volunteers, and a drone.

Dr. Mosley, 67, is best known for his work popularising the 5:2 diet and intermittent fasting through his numerous television programs. These include the BBC series “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor” and frequent appearances on shows like “The One Show” and “This Morning.”

According to Greek police, Dr Mosley left his wife on the beach at Agios Nikolaos on Wednesday afternoon, embarking on a walk towards the island’s centre. His phone was later found back at their accommodation, prompting his wife to raise the alarm.

Firefighters Have Joined the Search

Local authorities on Symi initially conducted searches, but unable to locate Dr Mosley, requested assistance from the Greek fire department in Athens. Firefighters have joined the search alongside police, volunteers, and a trained search dog.

Efforts are concentrated in the Pedi area, where a resident reported seeing Dr Mosley. However, this area presents challenges, with some officials describing it as ‘dangerous’.

Adding urgency to the situation are the extreme weather conditions plaguing Symi. An extreme heat warning has been issued for the island.

The combination of rugged terrain and intense heat significantly complicates the search efforts. Additionally, authorities are questioning Dr Mosley’s decision to embark on the hike without his phone for navigation, particularly given the remote and challenging terrain surrounding Agios Nikolaos beach.

A Celebrated Science Presenter

Michael Mosley’s journey to becoming a celebrated science presenter is anything but ordinary. Born in India in 1957, he transitioned from a boarding school education in England to a career in investment banking after graduating with a degree in PPE (philosophy, politics, and economics) from Oxford. However, finance wasn’t his calling. After two years, he switched gears and retrained as a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

In 1985, he charted a new course, joining the BBC as an assistant producer. His talent and dedication propelled him through the ranks, where he produced acclaimed science programs like Tomorrow’s World, QED, and Horizon. His work earned him prestigious Bafta nominations for documentaries like “Leonardo” and “Pompeii – The Last Day.”

Mosley eventually stepped in front of the camera, captivating audiences with shows like “Make Me…” In this series, he turned himself into a human guinea pig, exploring various interventions to see if he could enhance his intelligence, extend wakefulness, or even slow down aging.

The Search Retains Hope

A social media appeal for Dr Mosley’s safe return has circulated widely. The search continues with hope for a positive outcome.