We love jazz in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 12:31
Photo: Facebook / Mama Paula
Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos has great national and international artists lined up for the second half of June:
Saturday 15 – John O’Gallagher, Masa Kamaguchi and Rob Garcia
Friday 21 – Paul Keeling and Pierrere Huarniz Quartet
Saturday 22 – Eneko Alberdi and No Solo Blues
Friday 28 – Mama Paula Blues Band
Saturday 29 – Carmen Alcolea Quartet
In addition to the featured acts above, every Wednesday is Blues night, where the Club will have a Blues Jam Session with local bands that will be accompanied by other great musicians. Also every Thursday, from 10pm there is a Jazz Jam Session with other local, national and international musicians. If you are a member admission is free on both nights.
Tickets can be purchased through the website – www.clarencejazzclub.com – you can select the seat at the table that best suits you and there is also an area with individual chairs, but no tables.
If you want to support the club and also have great advantages, they offer you the possibility of becoming a member of the club or also the option of buying an annual pass so you don’t have to worry about the price of each concert. More information on the website.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
