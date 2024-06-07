World Oceans Day beach clean-up

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Jun 2024 • 15:15

Beach Clean Up in Almuñécar Image: Los Nordicos de Almuñecar

CALLING all Almuñécar nature lovers! This Saturday, June 8, marks World Oceans Day, and ten local associations, including Los Nórdicos de Almuñecar, are joining forces for a beach clean-up event.

Join the Cleanup Effort

Los Nórdicos will be focusing on Playa Puerta del Mar, and everyone is welcome to pitch in! Grab your friends, family, and neighbours for a meaningful morning. The meeting point is 9:30 am next to Chiringuito La Corrala (on the beach opposite Las Gondolas). Look for the municipal tent.

The plan is to split into two groups, tackling the east and west sections of the beach. The clean-up will take about an hour, wrapping up at 10:45 am back at La Corrala.

Bring Your Gear

To show their appreciation, Chiringuito La Corrala will be offering a drink with tapas to all participants after the clean-up. Don’t forget to bring a large plastic bottle (or similar) to collect cigarette butts, along with some gardening gloves (or any type of gloves).

