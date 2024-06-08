A place away from the sun!

By EWN • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 15:44

Hoburne St Maybn – North Cornwall.

The very hot days and nights of July and August are nearly upon us. Time to start thinking of some relief.

The Lodges of Hoburne St Maybn deep in the idyllic North Cornish countryside provides a great opportunity to chill out for a spell.

The 3/2 bed, 2 bath luxury Lodges are fully equipped and serviced providing you with everything you need to have a relaxing and peaceful time away from the high temperatures and the cacophony of noises in Axarquia during the tourist high season.

The site is purely for those seeking a quiet and tranquil time. No swimming pool, no Jacuzzis, bars or restaurants, no children’s play centres, bliss!

No shop, but one in the nearby village and plenty of alternatives a short drive away.

Lodges have Hot Tubs (serviced daily), Patio table, chairs and parasol. Fully fitted and appliance stock kitchens, including Microwave oven, Fridge freezer and wine chiller cabinet.

Set in the outskirts of the village of St Maybn with its typical old and quaint Cornish pub offering fine fare and a good range of local beers and ciders, and no more than a 10 minute drive to the nearest town – the ancient riverside market town of Wadebridge.

With the North Cornish coast, no more than 20 minutes away and Bodmin Moor almost on the doorstep for those walkers and ramblers amongst you a wonderful opportunity to do some exploring.

Coastal towns such as Padstow, Rock, Tintagel, Boscastle and Bude are short drives and offer great opportunities to do some memento shopping and compare the various traditional Cornish Pasties and Cornish Ice Creams!

The area has a proliferation of alternative attractions from Stately homes, the intriguing Bodmin Jail to the impressive Eden project.

For the more adventurous the cathedral city of Truro and the south coast towns of Looe & Polperro, Fowey & Mevagissey are great visits for the explorers.

While you are there you may take the opportunity to view some of the Lodges that are for sale, a great investment with year round rental opportunities for income and somewhere that family and friends can also enjoy. Financing can be arranged. Ask the folk at reception, they are always pleased to help.

The final plus – Ryanair offer a twice weekly direct flight from Malaga to Newquay, 25 minutes from the park. Even the flight times are great, late morning out to Newquay and returns late afternoons.

For more information contact Berkeley

+34 635 408 537

www.hoburne.com

berkeleyfenne@gmail.com

