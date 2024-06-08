By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 17:28
Bandits' haven: Hiking to the enigmatic Tío Gregorio cave house. Image: Museo de Villa de Sax.
The Sierra de Cabrera popular hiking route begins in Sax and leads to the 873-metre-high geodesic vertex of the mountain.
This 5 km one-way trek takes hikers past the old cave house before reaching the summit.
The Tío Gregorio cave house, situated at about 716 metres above sea level, is believed to have served as a refuge for bandits, adding to the region’s intriguing history.
Regardless of whether the Tío Gregorio cave house was actually used by bandits, it remains a less-known but fascinating spot.
Located on the route to one of Alto Vinalopó’s peaks, hikers can enjoy an adventurous ascent from the cave house towards Pico Cabrera.
The trail from the cave house is steep and narrow, leading up to a hill between Peña de la Moneda and Pico Cabrera.
The final stretch of the climb is challenging, but hikers are rewarded with beautiful views of the famous Picachos.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.