By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 17:28

Bandits' haven: Hiking to the enigmatic Tío Gregorio cave house. Image: Museo de Villa de Sax.

The Sierra de Cabrera popular hiking route begins in Sax and leads to the 873-metre-high geodesic vertex of the mountain.

This 5 km one-way trek takes hikers past the old cave house before reaching the summit.

Refuge for Bandits

The Tío Gregorio cave house, situated at about 716 metres above sea level, is believed to have served as a refuge for bandits, adding to the region’s intriguing history.

Regardless of whether the Tío Gregorio cave house was actually used by bandits, it remains a less-known but fascinating spot.

Located on the route to one of Alto Vinalopó’s peaks, hikers can enjoy an adventurous ascent from the cave house towards Pico Cabrera.

The trail from the cave house is steep and narrow, leading up to a hill between Peña de la Moneda and Pico Cabrera.

Final Stretch

The final stretch of the climb is challenging, but hikers are rewarded with beautiful views of the famous Picachos.