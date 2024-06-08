Cats and horses – a helping hand

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 16:11
Apac and Feral Cats Association
Credit: Julia Girling, Facebook
Javea Feral Cat Association united with Apac Rescue Horses on June 6, visiting the horse camp to give a helping hand to the dedicated animal support organisation.
“It was heart-warming to see what Apac does. Biggest thank you,” shared the Javea Feral Cat Association on Facebook, sharing photos of dogs, goats, horses and people in joyful unity.
Caroline Miller kindly donated horse items to the organisations, after Rita and Graham had gotten stray cats forwarded to the Association; the two communities continue lifting each other up, emphasising that all animals matter equally and all deserve to receive the help they require.
Armed with carrots and apples, the Feral Cat Association, not as accustomed to horses, nevertheless, fed the animals and even met the goat, which managed to sneak in for a bar snack.
Apac Rescue Horses allows visitors on Thursday evenings and is offering horses for adoption. The organisation relies on donations to continue their kind efforts and often struggle to meet their bills to provide quality care.
With just a 1 donation per month, you can contribute to Apac´s community, helping them meet the 1,000 biweekly food bill to continue their meaningful work.
Donate here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.