Cats and horses – a helping hand

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 16:11

Apac and Feral Cats Association Credit: Julia Girling, Facebook

Javea Feral Cat Association united with Apac Rescue Horses on June 6, visiting the horse camp to give a helping hand to the dedicated animal support organisation.

“It was heart-warming to see what Apac does. Biggest thank you,” shared the Javea Feral Cat Association on Facebook, sharing photos of dogs, goats, horses and people in joyful unity.

Caroline Miller kindly donated horse items to the organisations, after Rita and Graham had gotten stray cats forwarded to the Association; the two communities continue lifting each other up, emphasising that all animals matter equally and all deserve to receive the help they require.



Armed with carrots and apples, the Feral Cat Association, not as accustomed to horses, nevertheless, fed the animals and even met the goat, which managed to sneak in for a bar snack.

Apac Rescue Horses allows visitors on Thursday evenings and is offering horses for adoption. The organisation relies on donations to continue their kind efforts and often struggle to meet their bills to provide quality care.

With just a 1 donation per month, you can contribute to Apac´s community, helping them meet the 1,000 biweekly food bill to continue their meaningful work.

Donate here.