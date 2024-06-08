Deva Premal & Miten with special guest Joby Baker

By EWN • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 17:58

Concert in Mallorca on 26th of June 2024, 19:30, Auditorium Palma

Deva Premal and Miten are considered by many as the icon of mystical music and mantras, and not only practitioners of yoga and meditation around the world have heard and felt them. Their music transcends all the usual musical boundaries, receiving amazing reviews from such luminaries as best-selling author Eckhart Tolle, who calls their music “pure magic.”

Singer and actress Cher cites Deva’s the essence as “my favorite cd to do yoga to.” even his holiness the Dalai Lama who, after hearing Deva & Miten chant his favorite mantra at a private audience, exclaimed, “beautiful music, beautiful..!”

For thirty they have been with us, committed to the power of mantra, the ancient science of healing-with-sound. Their music always has been like a gentle balm for the soul, in our sacred moments and also during the difficult ones, accompanying thousands of souls in times of great elation as well as the depths of our deepest despair.

Their music gives us a reason to move forward in life, with an open heart and with a deep sense of hopefulness.

More than ever before, we need to come together to raise our voices – not in protest, but in collective and harmonious chant.

After the beautiful and unforgettable experience of their concerts in 2012 and 2013, they are back in mallorca in June this year, to share another evening of an inspiring combination of mantras, songs and meditation.

Even if you are new to their music, and you don’t know the lyrics of the mantras and songs,

you will love the experience and the feeling of unity and oneness in the Auditorium.

Tickets are available at the Auditorium Palma box office, at bodhana or online.

https://auditoriumpalma.com/es/espectaculo/deva-premal-and-miten/

For more info:

bodhana wellness centre

+34 639 93 57 76

info@bodhana.com

www.bodhana.com

