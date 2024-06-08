Diving and Snorkelling in Benitachell

By Donna Williams •
Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 16:42
Benitachell is perfect for snorkelling
Credit: Pixabay: MBatty
Benitachell, a haven for diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, offers many routes to cater to every underwater explorer.
Its stunning coastline and pristine waters are renowned, making it a paradise for those seeking underwater adventures.
From coral reefs and underwater caves to exotic gardens and a diverse range of marine life, the true beauty of Benitachell’s coastline lies beneath the sea.
One of the best beaches for diving is Cala Moraig, which has the unique feature of Los Arcos Cave. It is also very popular with snorkellers and is relatively easy to reach. Other routes that may be of interest include Cala Llebeig and Cala Testos.
Several diving centres in the area offer courses of varying difficulty levels as well as snorkelling trips. For passionate lovers of the underwater world, a journey to Benitachell is an essential experience that should not be overlooked.
