Dressed or Naked – designing freedom

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 08 Jun 2024 • 14:02

June and Romy, the founders Credit: Dressed or Naked, Instagram

“We want women to allow themselves to be authentic and not ever fear self expression. For this, fashion is the ultimate tool,” reinforced the founders of Dressed or Naked, Romy Snoeijers and June van Pelt.

The two have been friends for 25 years and in their friendship have shared a love for fashion and dedication to sustainability. June and Romy dreamt about launching their own fashion line for years and in October this year, finally began to bring their dreams into action.

June has been living in Spain for the past five years and Romy lives partially in Spain, partially in the Netherlands; the friends have been especially influenced by the freedom felt in Spain and the vibrancy of the women they´ve met.

When they began designing, they met a locally renowned sustainability fashionista, Lauren Staton, the founder of Daadi, who kindly invited them to launch their collection at a clothes swapping fashion show.

There, as women of different ages and nationalities debuted Dressed or Naked pieces, they realized how rejuvenating their craft was; giving life to second-hand pieces with unique, modernised design.

Every piece of Dressed or Naked is unique, handmade for women of every corner of life who desire to be her authentic, unapologetic self.

Dressed or Naked is set on launching their website in July and encourages people to donate unwanted clothes for reuse.

The fashion duo can be booked for events and private fashion shows for free, and will not only bring a refreshing and brave style but an entire party and celebration of womanhood.

June and Romy give special thanks to Lauren Staton and Christina Paap, and all those who have been supporting their renovating project.

You can find Dressed or Naked here.