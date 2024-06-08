European heritage prize 2024 honors restoration project in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 13:13

Snow Wells Restoration Wins Prestigious Award Image: carm.es

THE restoration of the Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña wins the ‘Europa Nostra’ Prize 2024, recognising the ‘conservation, recovery, and enhancement of regional heritage.’ This accolade joins the likes of Espinardo’s Tonita Mill, the churches restored in Lorca post the 2011 earthquake, and Cartagena‘s Roman Theatre in the regional hall of fame.

The Restoration of Snow Wells in Sierra Espuña

The Snow Wells restoration project in the Sierra Espuña Regional Park, spearheaded by the regional government, clinched the European Heritage Prize awarded by the European Commission and Europa Nostra organization, among 25 other heritage projects across 18 EU countries.

Historical Significance of the Snow Wells

These wells served as ice factories since the 16th century, storing snow in winter for ice production in summer. €321,754 was invested in restoring both wells, with 80 per cent funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the rest by the Ministry’s own funds.

The awards will be presented on October 7 at the European Heritage Awards ceremony at the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest.

For more Costa Calida news click here