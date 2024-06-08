By Anna Ellis •
Fiesta fusion: Calpe's Holy Week declared a tourist hit. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.
Calpe’s Holy Week celebrations have been officially designated as a Festival of Tourist Interest of the Valencian Community.
This distinction acknowledges the originality and popular tradition of these celebrations, as well as their ability to attract visitors.
The festival is particularly notable for the participation of people from various nationalities, a distinctive and original aspect.
The blend of Mediterranean Holy Week customs with the more sober Castilian traditions creates a unique and eclectic character that sets Calpe’s celebrations apart from others in Spain.
The tourist appeal of Calpe’s Holy Week is significant, with the 2024 celebrations attracting an average of 31,100 visitors daily.
About half of these were tourists who stayed overnight in Calpe, while the other half were day visitors.
Of these visitors, 79.5 per cent were from Spain, with the remainder being foreigners.
Among the Spanish visitors, 40 per cent came from Alicante province, 27.9 per cent from Madrid, and 11.5 per cent from Valencia.
The antiquity and tradition of the celebrations were also key factors in earning this recognition.
