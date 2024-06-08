By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 15:45

Honouring Heritage: Moors and Christians Festival of Sax. Image: Comparsa de Alagoneses / Facebook.

The Moors and Christians festivals are colourful, lively events steeped in history and emotion, celebrated across various regions of Spain.

These festivities honour the historical conflicts between Muslims and Christians during the Reconquista, a significant period in Spanish history.

In 1627, the people of Sax made solemn vows to commemorate the festival of Saint Blaise (San Blas), the patron saint of Sax, as an expression of their devotion.

Most Prominent

Since then, the Moors and Christians festival in honour of San Blas, marking the reconquest of Sax by the troops of James I in 1239, has become the most prominent and well-known celebration in the town.

Originally, this festival consisted solely of a religious ceremony in the church and a series of gunshots honouring the saint.

Over the past century, the festival has evolved, and since 1942, it has extended to five days (from February 1 to 5).

The formation of troupes began in the late 19th century, following the emergence of the Moors and Christian groups, the oldest and most influential factions in the festivals.

The youngest troupe, the Knights of Cardona, was established in 1989, joining the ranks of the Moroccan, Garibaldinos, Turks, Alagonese, and Arab Emirs troupes.