Knox slander verdict stands

By Linda Hall • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 16:12

Released: Amanda Knox leaves Perugia prison in 2011 Photo credit: CC/KA Italy-USA Foundation

A Florence appeals court upheld Amanda Knox’s 2009 slander conviction for falsely accusing a Perugia bar-owner of murdering Meredith Kercher.

The court ruling was “unfair and unjust”, Knox declared on June 5.

Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old sharing accommodation with Knox, was found dead in her room with multiple stab wounds on November 1, 2007, only weeks after arriving to study at Perugia University. She had also been sexually assaulted.

The following day, Knox and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were held for questioning during which Knox said Patrick Lumumba, the owner of a bar where she worked part-time, had killed Meredith.

Lumumba was arrested on November 6 but released on November 20 after fingerprints found at the crime scene were identified as those of Rudy Guede, a 20-year-old immigrant from Ivory Coast who had lived in Perugia since he was five.

Guede, Knox and Sollecito were charged with Meredith’s murder in 2007.

Guede came to trial in 2008 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, although this was reduced to 16 years in 2009 and he was released after serving 13 years in 2021.

Knox and Sollecito were tried in 2009 and received respective prison terms of 28 and 21 years.

In 2011 forensic experts said the evidence against them was flawed, and both were cleared of Meredith’s murder although Knox’s slander conviction remains.

Her lawyers maintain that she accused Lumumba under duress from the police before she was granted legal assistance or an interpreter.

“It was the worst experience of my life. They made me think I was crazy,” Knox later told the media.