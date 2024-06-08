Ku’damm Berlin – A German gem in Fuengirola Harbour

By EWN • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 15:21

Since 1987, Ku’damm Berlin has established itself as a premier German restaurant in Fuengirola’s marina, offering a unique blend of German and Spanish cuisine in an ideal seaside setting.

Founded by Michael Lienhoop, this establishment has become a popular meeting point for both tourists and locals seeking an authentic and high-quality dining experience.

A Menu for All Tastes. The restaurant prides itself on a diverse culinary offering that includes traditional German dishes and Spanish specialities. Noteworthy is the three-course menu for €19.95, which features a selection of starters, main courses, and desserts. Ku’damm Berlin is also distinguished by its commitment to freshness, offering daily fish specials and seasonal dishes carefully selected from the market.

A Dedicated Team. Ku’damm Berlin’s success is not only due to its excellent cuisine but also its dedicated and experienced team. Led by Michael Lienhoop, who arrived in Spain in 1987 and fell in love with the place, the team includes professionals with decades of experience. For instance, Rafa, the head waiter, has been with the restaurant since 1988, while Irene, the cook responsible for both hot and cold dishes, has been part of the team for 20 years. This familial and cohesive atmosphere contributes to a warm and welcoming dining experience.

Situated in Fuengirola’s marina, Ku’damm Berlin offers a relaxed environment with stunning sea views. This privileged setting not only complements the dining experience but also makes it a perfect venue for celebrations of any size.

For those interested in exploring Ku’damm Berlin’s culinary offerings, the restaurant is open from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 to 23:00, except on Tuesdays when it is closed. Additionally, patrons can follow their social media channels to stay updated on special dishes and events.

For more information and reservations, you can visit their website www.kudammberlin.com, by phone on 952 472 864 or Facebook KudammBerlin.

Paseo Maritimo Rey de España 40, 29640 Fuengirola

Sponsored