Trending:

Lady Jazz experience in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 15:25

Lady Jazz Credit: Lady Jazz, Facebook

Every Thursday, the Charrels Restaurant in Altea transforms into a timeless and mysterious venue, hosting the unforgettable singer, Lady Jazz. 

Enjoying a divine cocktail and delicious dishes of the Mediterranean restaurant, the singer´s voice takes the guests on a journey to the past, with a soulful vintage touch on classic jazz hits, enchanting the audience with every note. 

Located on the new boulevard of Altea, the restaurant offers a wide variety of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes, and includes delightful desserts and refreshments. 

Stylish, classy and sassy, Lady Jazz reveals her soul in smooth jazz tunes every Thursday from 2pm at Charrels Restaurant, at Passeig del Mediterraneo 43, Altea. 

Make your reservation through 966 944 460 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading