Lady Jazz experience in Altea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 15:25
Lady Jazz
Credit: Lady Jazz, Facebook
Every Thursday, the Charrels Restaurant in Altea transforms into a timeless and mysterious venue, hosting the unforgettable singer, Lady Jazz.
Enjoying a divine cocktail and delicious dishes of the Mediterranean restaurant, the singer´s voice takes the guests on a journey to the past, with a soulful vintage touch on classic jazz hits, enchanting the audience with every note.
Located on the new boulevard of Altea, the restaurant offers a wide variety of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes, and includes delightful desserts and refreshments.
Stylish, classy and sassy, Lady Jazz reveals her soul in smooth jazz tunes every Thursday from 2pm at Charrels Restaurant, at Passeig del Mediterraneo 43, Altea.
Make your reservation through 966 944 460
