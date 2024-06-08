By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 11:23

Majestic heights: Exploring Sax Castle. Image: Tokar / Shutterstock.com

The town of Sax was born around its castle, a formidable fortress that formed part of the defensive line established in Alto Vinalopó during the Muslim era.

Perched 500 metres above sea level, the castle offers stunning views of the surroundings.

Architecturally, the fortress features an elongated plan with two distinct areas.

To the north stands a square tower of rammed earth, dating back to the Almohad period.

Meanwhile, to the southwest, the imposing Torre del Homenaje, constructed in the 14th century, boasts three floors covered with half-barrel vaults.

Defensive Strategy

What sets Sax Castle apart is its status as one of the three fortresses in Alto Vinalopó, alongside those of Biar and Villena. As such, it played a crucial role in the region’s defensive strategy.

Since 1980, the castle has been under the ownership of the Sax Council and has undergone extensive restoration efforts.

The restoration work aimed to preserve this important historical heritage, with recent efforts focusing on restoring the access door to transport visitors back in time.

Inside, visitors are treated to a stunning staircase adorned with pointed arches.

Guided Tours

Guided tours of the castle are available on Sundays at 10:30 AM, but booking is required.

To reserve your spot, visit the website sax.es/visitas-guiadas-castillo or call (+34) 966313351.