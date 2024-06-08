New Sala Thai Restaurant opens in Fuengirola

By EWN •
Fuengirola is now home to a delightful new culinary gem that promises to take its guests on a flavourful journey through Thailand.
We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Sala Thai, located at Calle Rodrigo de Triana 3. With a passion for authenticity and excellence, Sala Thai invites you to experience an array of exquisite Thai dishes crafted to perfection.
Open daily from 12:00pm to 4:00pm, and 7:00pm to 11:00pm, Sala Thai offers both indoor and outdoor dining options, providing the perfect ambiance for every occasion. The restaurant’s inviting atmosphere is the perfect setting to enjoy the rich and vibrant tastes of Thai cuisine, right in the heart of Fuengirola.
At the helm of Sala Thai’s kitchen is the esteemed Head Chef, Jarum Khanjai, who brings over 30 years of experience in Thai cooking. Chef Jarum’s expertise and dedication to authentic flavours ensure that each dish is a true reflection of Thailand’s culinary heritage. From aromatic curries to fresh and tangy salads, every bite at Sala Thai is designed to transport your taste buds to the bustling streets of Bangkok.
Owners Jose Jarum & Yupin & their team , look forward to welcoming you with warm hospitality and exceptional service. This week, Sala Thai had the honour of a special visit from Mr. Vosita Vorasaph, the Thai Ambassador to Spain, who extended his best wishes for their success.
Join us at Sala Thai for an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the richness and diversity of Thai cuisine. We look forward to serving you soon!
Calle Rodrigo de Triana 3, 29640 Fuengirola
952 754 245
