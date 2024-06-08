Nicole King – Going up

By Nicole King • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 14:13

Many of us are suffering the traffic and the season hasn’t even started. The heaviest hit areas are around Puerto Banus and before the tunnel in San Pedro and then leaving Marbella towards Elviria. The amount of accidents is off the charts too, even though you’ll only probably learn of them on social media.

There is no encouragement to use the toll road either to lighten the load and by that I don’t mean just the amount of traffic but the type of traffic that thunders through our midst.

It’s terrifying to watch trucks and lorries hurtling along the A7, which albeit a major thoroughfare, is bordered by literally hundreds of urbanisations from the Marbella arches to Estepona. There are cars that turn onto the road just to get off at the next exit, not enough time to even pick up speed, certainly not to compete with these massive monsters going well over the speed limit.

Ideally, all heavy lorries and trucks should be made to use the toll road and have permits to only come down into the city at the allocated point to reach their final destination.

Likewise, the cost of using the motorway should be removed. The central government has approved charges to be lifted from many of these motorway toll roads around the country, Alicante being the latest, but apparently Malaga and the Costa del Sol are not to benefit from the same consideration, regardless of the petitions and insistence from our Townhall.

Our reality is the opposite, the prices go up!