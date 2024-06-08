By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 16:19

Restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage Credit: Pixababy: Katyveldhorst

As of midnight Sunday June 9, restrictions on carrying liquids will again be in place at six airports across the UK.

This change will affect Aberdeen, Leeds Bradford, London City, Newcastle, Southend and Teesside airport passengers.

Once more, anyone using these airports will only be permitted to carry liquids with a maximum volume of 100ml in their hand luggage. All liquids carried in this way must be placed in a clear plastic bag prior to being passed through security.

The impacted airports are working diligently to minimise disruption. They advise that passengers pack liquids in their hold luggage wherever practical.

The need to control the carrying of liquids came into effect in 2006 after a foiled plot to bomb a transatlantic flight.

The rules then became obsolete following the introduction of Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC), which can create a 3D image of hand luggage contents. Airports operating these scanner systems permit liquids up to two litres.

The Department for Transport has reiterated that the need to reinstate these security measures is not in response to any specific threat. Moreover, it is “to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems.”

Which airports have the new scanners?

The UK government initially instructed all airports to implement the new scanners by 2022. The deadline was later moved to June 1 2024, although major airports could miss this roll-out date.

This is because the new scanners are bigger and heavier than the old versions and require physical changes to security areas for some airports. For example, Gatwick, Heathrow, and Manchester have not yet implemented the new scanners. It is possible that they and other airports will apply for individual extensions, which could mean restrictions remain in place for another year.

The six airports had met the deadline, with Teesside being proud to have been the first UK airport to drop the 100ml limit and embrace the new technology following a significant investment.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper advises passengers to check airport websites for specific rules before travelling. He said, “For most passengers, actually, the rules haven’t changed at all yet, and won’t therefore change tonight.”

He further advised, “It’s a temporary measure, and we will set out when that can be reversed in due course.”