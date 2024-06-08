By Anna Ellis •
Sands of success: Benidorm's beaches shine with Qualitur Flag. Image Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
Once again this year, the beaches and coves of Benidorm will proudly display the Qualitur flag, certifying the tourist excellence of the city’s sandy shores.
Mónica Gómez, Councillor for Beaches, emphasised that this distinction, endorsed by the Valencian Community Tourist Board, is granted to beaches and coves that meet the stringent parameters of environmental quality.
She stated, “These certifications evaluate the quality and cleanliness of our waters and sands, as well as all the services offered on our beaches.
Once again, Benidorm’s beaches are recognised as a benchmark for management and excellence.”
The Councillor emphasised the importance of beach care and management for Benidorm, as these natural resources are the city’s primary tourist attraction year-round.
She highlighted the continuous efforts to ensure the best experience for users, including residents, tourists, and visitors, with services such as rescue, cleaning, and accessible beach facilities available throughout the year.
The Councillor also noted that Benidorm’s beaches and services undergo audits year-round by various organisations to maintain excellent quality standards.
In the coming days, the Qualitur flag will adorn the beaches of Levante, Poniente, and Mal Pas, as well as the coves of l’Almadrava and Ti Ximo.
