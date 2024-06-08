Santa Maria Magdalena, Benitachell

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 11:00

Santa Maria Magdalena Credit: turismobenitatxell.es

The church of Santa Maria Magdalena is majestically perched at the highest point of the village of Benitachell.

It is not just a sight to behold but a beacon of its history and culture. Its true beauty, however, is best experienced at night, when the lights illuminate its grandeur, casting a spell on all who gaze upon it.

The church, a place of worship dedicated to St Mary Magdalene, was constructed between 1710 and 1774. Originally, it comprised three chapels, with a central main altar honouring patron saints San Roque and San Cristobal.

Restoration of Benitachell dome

A significant renovation took place in 1911, and the dome was adorned with its distinctive mosaic of blue and white tiles. Regrettably, some of these tiles were damaged by lightning in the 1940s and have recently been replaced, necessitating a €50,000 investment in the restoration.

Stepping inside, you’re greeted by a striking contrast. The interior, a testament to baroque excellence, is a symphony of white and gold.

On the other hand, some exterior shapes are reminiscent of the Neo-Gothic. This includes the arch of the bell tower, from which the bell can be seen.