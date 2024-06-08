By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 9:19

Sax: Where history echoes through ancient streets. Image: Hans C. Schrodter / Shutterstock.com.

Perched on a gigantic rock crowned by a castle, Sax stands as a town of significance just north of Alicante.

Situated in the upper Vinalopó region, Sax shares borders with Elda, Petrer, Castalla, Villena, and Salinas.

The town’s historical importance as a communication hub traces back to ancient civilisations, evident in its intersections of Roman, Arab, and Christian routes.

Intertwined History

Sax’s history is deeply intertwined with its exceptional communication networks, with archaeological evidence dating back to the Bronze Age found within the castle premises.

Throughout its history, Sax has been influenced by various civilisations, including the Iberians, Romans, and Arabs.

By 1244, Sax fell under the dominion of the Kingdom of Castile, later becoming part of the lordship of Villena in 1262.

Royal Town

It eventually attained the status of a royal town within the Crown of Castile during the reign of the Catholic Monarchs.

The Arab legacy is palpable in Sax’s historic centre, where streets meander around the rock foundation of the town. The Hermitage of San Blas stands as a prominent landmark in this area.

Visitors can explore the town’s centre, adorned with original late medieval houses and historic buildings, offering a glimpse into Sax’s rich history.