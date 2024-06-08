Seafood tapas tasting in Villajoyosa

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 08 Jun 2024
Fest del Peix 2023
Credit: Moros del Riff, Facebook
Delve into a journey of flavour with the finest fish tapas made of fresh seafood by the best chefs of Villajoyosa on June 29.
For a €10 ticket, the most creative tapas of 2024 will be available for tasting at Puntos del Moro in Villajoyosa.
Starting at 7pm, the Festa del Peix will uplift the town once again, uniting the community of local fishermen, cooks and seafood enthusiasts to explore the potential of seafood in Spanish cuisine and its specialty tapas.
Find out more at Moros del Riff on Facebook.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
