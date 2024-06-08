Street assault for Denmark’s PM

By Linda Hall •
A 39-year-old man who assaulted Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, in Copenhagen on June 7 has been remanded in custody until June 20.
Frederiksen was immediately taken to hospital where doctors found she had suffered a minor whiplash injury.
Her office said that she cancelled her appointments for the day: “Apart from that, the prime minister is safe and sound, but she is shocked by the incident.”
According to local media reports, two witnesses saw the unnamed suspect “stride forcefully towards Frederiksen” before pushing her hard on the shoulder as she walked through the capital’s Kultorvet Square. She did not fall over, they said.
Another explained that her assailant was well-dressed and at first sight appeared to be part of the prime minister’s security detail.
Police said afterwards that they did not believe the assault was politically-motivated.
Nevertheless, the PM’s fellow politicians immediately condemned the incident.
“I was so shocked at the news of you being assaulted tonight,” the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.
“I condemn this despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe. I wish you strength and courage — I know you have plenty of both.”
Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen, now 46, was Denmark’s youngest-ever prime minister when she was elected in 2019. She is also the latest politician to be at the receiving end of a spate of violent episodes, some of which were trivial.
Others have been more serious, like the shooting of Slovakian president Robert Fico on May 15, who remained in hospital until May 31 and still requires nursing care at his Bratislava home.
