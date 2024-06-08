By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 9:01

Tidy up or pay up: Ondara enforces new home and garden rules. Image: CMG_IG / Shutterstock.com.

The mayor of Ondara, José Ramiro, has confirmed that the Maintenance of Homes and Gardens ordinance is now in force.

“Ondara considers that the cleaning of plots in the municipality, especially those of a rustic nature, represents a problem of citizen coexistence and health,” he stated.

Clearing and Cleaning

Article 6 of the ordinance, titled “Clearing and Cleaning,” specifies that owners and others obliged to comply must maintain their rural properties, plots, and lands in a cleared state.

This includes the removal of vegetation and any materials that are flammable or likely to cause fires.

They must also ensure the proper collection and disposal of these materials.

This obligation is permanently enforceable on all types of soil.

Summer Period

All properties must be cleared before May 1 each year and must remain cleared throughout the entire summer period.

Violations of this ordinance are classified into three categories: very serious, serious, and minor.

Very serious violations can result in fines of up to €3,000 and include actions or omissions that constitute non-compliance with health and safety regulations for land and buildings, particularly repeated non-compliance with the obligations outlined in Article 6.

Serious violations carry fines of up to €1,500, while minor violations can result in fines of up to €750.