Toast to tradition: Free Málaga Moscatel tour

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Jun 2024 • 11:11

Explore Moscatel heritage Image: Shutterstock/ Jimenezar

THE cycle of free activities ‘Conoce La Málaga Moscatel’ has kicked off, promising a deep dive into the history and culture of the Moscatel grape.

Guided Tours at Lagar de Torrijos

One of the highlights is a guided visit to Lagar de Torrijos in Los Montes de Málaga, where participants will learn about the significance of the raisin grape throughout history and explore traditional wine-making structures. The initiative, supported by the Centre for the Interpretation of Moscatel, Lagares and Cortijos Málaga, and the Mancomunidad of Costa del Sol Axarquía, aims to celebrate and promote local heritage.

Celebrate the Day of the Raisin

Jorge Martín, president of the Mancomunidad, highlighted the importance of these activities in showcasing the Moscatel raisin, recognised by the FAO as a crucial agricultural heritage. The program, running until September, includes various events designed to connect people with the rich history, landscapes, and traditions of the Axarquía region, culminating in the celebration of the Day of the Raisin. For more information and to sign up for the free activities drop into the town hall in El Borge, email turismo@elborge.es or asociación@elpasero.es, or call 658 12 67 23.

For more Axarquia news and events click here