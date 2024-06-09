A summer of sport in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 14:51

Summer of sport Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall is offering 1,800 places to enjoy a dozen sports activities free of charge as part of the ‘Marbella Summer Sport’ programme to be held in July and August.

Councillor Lisandro Vieytes, presented the initiative which this time will include the Mediterranean parks in Marbella and the Fuente Nueva area in San Pedro Alcántara. The councillor said that the aims include, “practising different disciplines outside the conventional places or enclosed spaces”, and explained that, in addition to the venues which are new this year, in Marbella the locations are: the beach of La Bajadilla, the Parks of La Constitución, Arroyo de la Represa and La Alameda and the Supera Miraflores Centre. In San Pedro they will also be held in the area outside the Elena Benítez Sports Centre.

With regard to the activities, they are: tai-chi, yoga, gymnastics, pilates, stretching, beach football, multisport training in the Parque del Mediterráneo and water sports. Registration for the July activities will open on 14 June, and for the August activities, on July 5, from 8.30am.

Marina Moreno, from the Department of Sports Activities, added that, “many of the activities that we have incorporated into our winter programme will also begin in summer, including ‘Urban Training’, which we have adapted to the beach”.

“For the elderly we have the beach of La Bajadilla for healthy gymnastics classes by the sea, and also for yoga”, Moreno added. More information can be found at the Town Hall’s website.