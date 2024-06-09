By Anna Ellis •
Alicante jackpot: National Lottery’s first prize hits Elda, Petrer, and Torrevieja. Image: loteriasyapuestas.es / Facebook.
The first prize winner of Spain’s National Lottery on Thursday, June 6, was the number 00346.
The second prize, for the number 31708, was worth €12,000.
This luck was spread across Elda, Petrer, and Torrevieja in the province of Alicante.
The winning tickets were sold at these locations: Calle Dels Pins in Petrer, Calle Alfonso XIII, 25 (corner Pablo Iglesias) in Elda, and Calle Fragata in Torrevieja.
In the National Lottery, tickets are sold with ten-tenths, each with the same number and series.
The series are different tickets numbered from 00000 to the last one printed for each draw.
Each tenth has a unique combination of numbers, series, and fractions.
The draws take place on Thursdays and Saturdays, with five balls drawn from a drum numbered 0 to 9.
These balls represent tens of thousands, thousands, hundreds, tens, and units, forming the winning number.
Prizes are awarded for matching five, four, three, two, and one figure.
A tenth of the National Thursday lottery typically costs €3.
The first prize usually amounts to €30,000, and there’s a special prize of €1,470,000 for the series and fraction.
