Arboleas Rocks, a free concert for charity

By John Smith •
Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 13:15
Seldom Sober will be appearing, with their drummer
Credit: Seldom Sober Facebook
The MBLV Group of friends created Arboleas Rocks in 2023 which saw a number of bands perform free of charge outside the community centre in Arboleas.
Entry to the event was free (as it will be this year) but they still managed to raise €5,750 which was shared between Make A Difference (MAD) Foundation for Ukraine and the Arboleas Community Food Bank.
This charity rock concert returns on Saturday July 20 from 6pm with performances by Seldom Sober, Qurt, Rebel Yell, Rewind and Kayleigh Easton all of whom are playing free of charge.
The event centres around the main attraction, that being an open air concert on a full size and fully equipped stage.
There will be refreshments and a fully stocked bar, with beer on draft and plenty of food available including rotisserie chicken and much more.
The community centre will be where a night market will take place, so you can browse a selection of products including cakes, sweets and all sorts of other items.
The Military & Blue Light Veterans (MBLV) group was founded in February 2020 by Craig Badley, a British Armed Forces Veteran of 23 years.
The concept was simple, to create a small social group, formed of military veterans, emergency services and prison service retirees of people living in Spain.
MBLV believe that there is a caring community in the Arboleas area which is happy to become involved in having a great night out whilst digging deep to donate money to be shared between a number of worthwhile charities.
