By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 9:31

Big reveal: The top 5 universities in Spain's prestigious ranking. Image: UA - Universitat d'Alacant / Universidad de Alicante / Facebook.

The ranking by the BBVA Foundation has placed university education in the province among the top five best campuses in Spain.

Specifically, the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche has achieved fourth position within a comprehensive ranking of 70 public and private academic institutions, while the University of Alicante (UA) holds fifth place.

The Universitat Politècnica de València, which was previously ranked second in the “U-Ranking,” has now ascended to first place, sharing the top position with the Carlos III University of Madrid.

This classification measures the overall “performance” of academic institutions, establishing eleven levels.

Elche Entity

The Elche entity is tied with the Universitat de València, Navarra, Cantabria, Alcalá, Santiago de Compostela, Vigo, Girona, IE Universidad, Burgos, and Granada for fourth place.

Alicante University

Meanwhile, the UA shares fifth place with Ramon Llull University, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Complutense University of Madrid, Deusto, Lleida, and the International University of Catalonia, as well as Jaume I of Castellón, A Coruña, Córdoba, Zaragoza, Almería, the Basque Country, Salamanca, the Public University of Navarra, and the Balearic Islands.

According to the authors of this prestigious ranking, the twenty universities in the top four positions of the U-Ranking 2024 achieve global results that are 20 per cent above the average for the entire Spanish university system.