Body found believed to be Dr. Michael Mosley

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 09 Jun 2024 • 11:54

A body has been found, believed to be Dr Michael Mosley Credit: Wales Online/Facebook

There has been an update in the search for missing British TV presenter Dr.Michael Mosley.

Police sources, under anonymity due to ongoing investigations, confirmed the finding of a body on the rocky coastline of Symi on Sunday morning.

Formal identification is pending, but authorities believe it to be Dr. Mosley, who vanished during a walk on the island on Wednesday.

The body was spotted by a private boat carrying media representatives, including . According to Mayor Papakalodoukas, the body lay roughly 20 meters above Agia Marina beach, visible with camera zooms.

Authorities theorise that Dr. Mosley fell down a steep incline, landing near a fence in a face-up position with rocks on top. A cameraman on the boat, Antonis Mystiloglou, reported seeing a leather bag clutched in the body’s hand.

Dr. Mosley, 67, enjoyed widespread recognition in Britain for his frequent appearances on television and radio, along with his health column in the Daily Mail. He gained international fame through his 2013 book, ‘The Fast Diet,’ co-written with journalist Mimi Spencer. Dr. Mosley went on to develop a rapid weight loss program and create documentaries exploring diet and exercise.

Dr. Mosley leaves behind a wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, also a doctor, author, and health columnist, along with their four children. The news of his suspected demise will undoubtedly be met with deep sadness by his family, fans, and the health community at large.





