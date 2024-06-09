By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Jun 2024 • 15:47

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Safety on Wheels

Santa Pola has acquired two hybrid and automatic vehicles equipped with a defibrillator, first aid kit, fire extinguisher, and other police equipment with a budget of €86,000. This is just one more step to modernise the tools for the Local Police.

Special Gala

Elche is celebrating its residents who are aged 90 or older in a special gala. Councillor Aurora Rodil said, “We owe a lot to this long-lived generation. For that reason, we want to pay them this small tribute that we are preparing with love.”

Digital Access

Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has confirmed that the Cyberkiosk installed in the Town Hall is to facilitate electronic municipal procedures for residents. Since its launch approximately a month ago, over 600 registration certificates have been issued.

Late Arrivals

Just as the high season is about to begin at Alicante-Elche airport, the recurring image of travellers arriving late at night has reappeared. Tourists are forced to endure long waits to get a taxi, an issue that the Valencian Government has promised to resolve.

70s fun

Get ready to dust off your glam wear and take a trip back to the groovy 70’s!

Enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with hits and music videos from iconic artists like Slade, The Sweet, T-Rex, David Bowie, K C & the Sunshine Band, Tina Charles, Mott the Hoople, George McCrae, Alvin Stardust, David Essex, The Bay City Rollers, The Supremes, and many more!

Relive the fun at The Celtic Drop 2022, located at Flamenca Beach Centro Comercial, C. Sta. Alodia, s/n, 03189.

Booking is essential, so make sure to reserve your spot by calling (+34) 711082151.

Blackwood’s Challenge

Are you looking for an exciting adventure? Can you solve the puzzles and escape in time?

Odyssey Escapes welcomes you to their escape room experience in Torrevieja. Join Blackwood, the landowner, to banish the spirits of children and unravel the mysteries of the orphanage.

The escape room is available in both English and Spanish. For more information and reservations, visit odysseyescape.es or call (+34) 672856941.

Soulfully Yours

The Emerald Isle proudly presents “Soulfully Yours,” a live performance by an 8-piece soul and funk band.

Enjoy the soulful sounds of Motown, funk grooves, and disco hits, all brought to life with brass and vocal harmonies.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 14. Entertainment starts at 8 PM, but you can grab your table from 6:30 PM onwards.

Ensure your spot by booking in advance.

To book your table or for more information, visit the website at emeraldislespain.com, reach out via WhatsApp at (+34) 615 504 066 or by phone at (+34) 965 327 138.

The Emerald Isle, located at Calle Marte 2, La Florida, 03189, Orihuela Costa.

Queen Tribute

Rock fans can enjoy a nostalgic night out with Orihuela’s best Queen Tribute band.

The band will perform Queen classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Under Pressure,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “A Kind of Magic,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Somebody to Love,” “Killer Queen,” and other fan favourites.

Get ready to dance as the tribute band dazzles you with a three-hour show starting at 6:30 PM on June 14.

To secure the best seat, reserve a table by messaging (+34) 603 235 688.

Location: El Capitan Sport Center, Calle Fragata, Punta Prima, Orihuela.

For more information or questions, email elcapitan.sportcenter@gmail.com.